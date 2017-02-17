Feb 17 Spectra Energy Corp :

* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ongoing net income from controlling interests was $202 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share

* Q4 operating revenues $1,298 million versus. $1,316 million last year

* Spectra Energy Partners Q4 operating revenue $ 663 million versus $634 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: