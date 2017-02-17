Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Spectra Energy Corp :
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly ongoing net income from controlling interests was $202 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share
* Q4 operating revenues $1,298 million versus. $1,316 million last year
* Spectra Energy Partners Q4 operating revenue $ 663 million versus $634 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says