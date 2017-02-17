Feb 17 Spectra Energy Partners Lp

* Spectra Energy partners reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed quarterly penny-and-a-quarter distribution increases through 2017

* Construction on Sabal trail continues to progress, and project remains on track to be in-service during first half of 2017

* Step project continues to target in-service in second half of 2018.

* Stratton ridge project remains on schedule for in-service in first half of 2019

* Qtrly operating revenues $663 million versus $634 million

* Q4 revenue view $690.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S