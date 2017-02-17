Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra Energy partners reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed quarterly penny-and-a-quarter distribution increases through 2017
* Construction on Sabal trail continues to progress, and project remains on track to be in-service during first half of 2017
* Step project continues to target in-service in second half of 2018.
* Stratton ridge project remains on schedule for in-service in first half of 2019
* Qtrly operating revenues $663 million versus $634 million
* Q4 revenue view $690.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says