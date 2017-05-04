GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Spectra Energy Partners LP:
* Spectra Energy Partners LP says board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.70125 per unit
* Spectra Energy Partners LP says new cash distribution is an increase of 1.25 cents over previous level of $0.68875 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.