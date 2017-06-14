BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Spectranetics Corp:
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* Spectranetics Corp - B. Kristine Johnson has been elected as new chairperson of board of directors
* Spectranetics Corp - Johnson succeeds R. John Fletcher, will continue to serve on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million