BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
June 9 Spectranetics Corp:
* Spectranetics announces $140 million debt refinancing
* Spectranetics Corp - amended credit facility consists of a $90 million term loan and a $50 million revolving line of credit
* Spectranetics - amended credit facility replaces previous $60 million term loan and $50 million line of credit
* Spectranetics - maturity of term loan and revolving credit facilities was extended from December 2020 to March 2021
* Spectranetics - interest-only period on term loan was extended through June 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.