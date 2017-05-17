BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Spectris Plc:
* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM
* Agm to be held on 26 May 2017
* Mark is currently chairman of Imperial Brands Plc and senior independent director and chairman of audit committee of National Grid Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: