May 17 Spectris Plc:

* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM

* Agm to be held on 26 May 2017

* Mark is currently chairman of Imperial Brands Plc and senior independent director and chairman of audit committee of National Grid Plc