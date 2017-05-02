US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
May 2 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results, expects solid second half growth
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.19
* Q2 earnings per share $1.00
* Q2 sales $1.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 reported net sales to grow above category rates for most categories
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $110 million to $120 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $5.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
BERLIN, May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings.