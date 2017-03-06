March 6 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:

* Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility, extends its maturity and reduces interest rate margins and unused commitment fees

* Spectrum Brands-amendment modified certain terms of credit agreement's revolving credit facility to increase commitment from $500 million to $700 million

* Spectrum Brands Holdings- co's subsidiaries, spectrum brands, sb/rh Holdings Llc entered second amendment to credit agreement dated as of June 23, 2015

* Spectrum brands holdings - second amendment to extend revolving credit facility's maturity from June 23, 2020 to march 6, 2022