May 2 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and pipeline update

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.14

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $29.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $32.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - company ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $137 million.