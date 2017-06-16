BRIEF-Trovagene reports agreement to utilize trovera® ctdna tests and services in cancer clinical trials
* Trovagene announces agreement with global biopharmaceutical company to utilize trovera® ctdna tests and services in cancer clinical trials
June 16 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - stockholders did not approve by advisory vote executive compensation at annual meeting Source text: (bit.ly/2sHq6yo) Further company coverage:
* Trovagene announces agreement with global biopharmaceutical company to utilize trovera® ctdna tests and services in cancer clinical trials
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.