March 1 Speedway Motorsports Inc
* Speedway motorsports reports results for fourth quarter
and year ended december 31, 2016 and provides full year 2017
guidance
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90 to $1.10
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $475 million to $500 million
* Q4 revenue $82.6 million
* Speedway motorsports inc- company's estimated total
capital expenditures in 2017 are $20-30 million
* Speedway motorsports inc - management believes many of
company's revenue categories continue to be negatively impacted
by economic conditions
* Speedway motorsports-anticipates recording
non-cash,pre-tax charges for accelerated depreciation,costs of
removal aggregating about $5-7 million in q1 2017
* Speedway motorsports inc - company began repurposing
certain seating at charlotte, kentucky and new hampshire motor
speedways in q1 2017
* Speedway motorsports inc- "most of our nascar event
sponsorships for 2017, and many for 2018 and beyond, are already
sold"
