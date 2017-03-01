March 1 Speedway Motorsports Inc

* Speedway motorsports reports results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 and provides full year 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90 to $1.10

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $475 million to $500 million

* Q4 revenue $82.6 million

* Speedway motorsports inc- company's estimated total capital expenditures in 2017 are $20-30 million

* Speedway motorsports inc - management believes many of company's revenue categories continue to be negatively impacted by economic conditions

* Speedway motorsports-anticipates recording non-cash,pre-tax charges for accelerated depreciation,costs of removal aggregating about $5-7 million in q1 2017

* Speedway motorsports inc - company began repurposing certain seating at charlotte, kentucky and new hampshire motor speedways in q1 2017

* Speedway motorsports inc- "most of our nascar event sponsorships for 2017, and many for 2018 and beyond, are already sold" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: