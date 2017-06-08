BRIEF-Merit Medical’s Embosphere Microspheres receive FDA 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication
June 8 Hansen Technologies Ltd:
* Hansen Technologies Ltd says that Sperian Energy Corporation has signed a multi-year agreement for hansen's business process outsourced (BPO) services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Europe aims to develop a low-cost, reusable rocket engine for use after 2030 under a deal between Airbus Safran Launchers and the European Space Agency (ESA).