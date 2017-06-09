U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 9 Spero Global Co Ltd :
* Says it completed issuance of 32th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 3 billion won
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes