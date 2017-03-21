March 21 Spero Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 28th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 1 billon won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is March 21, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 2,370 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Mq63jm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)