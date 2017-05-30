Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 30 Spero Global Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
* Maturity date is May 25, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 2 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 3,725 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0Cluzn
* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22