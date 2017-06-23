June 23 Sphere Global Services Ltd

* Resignation of CFO Sridhar Bhophal Source text: [SPHERE GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED HAS INFORMED THE EXCHANGE THAT THE OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON JUNE 22, 2017, THAT THE RESIGNATION OF CFO MR. SRIDHAR BHOPHAL IS DUE TO PRE-OCCUPANCY. ] Further company coverage: