Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Spherix Inc
* Spherix Inc. announces definitive terms reached to acquire controlling interest in Hoth therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing its Biolexa platform to treat skin illness such as eczema.
* Spherix Inc - Believe investment is "an accretive value to our shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.