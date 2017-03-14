French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Spi Energy Co Ltd
* Announces sale of two solar projects in Japan
* SPI Japan will also provide engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") service to complete projects
* To sell all of its interest in land & project development rights in its 2 solar PV projects with total capacity of 4.8 mw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane