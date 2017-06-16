June 16 SPI Energy Co Ltd
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces substitution listing plan
* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq
seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for
its American depositary shares
* Subsequent to termination date, Nasdaq may suspend trading
of co's ADSs until such time as substitution listing shall taken
effect
* Upon effectiveness of substitution listing, ordinary
shares represented by ADSs will trade on Nasdaq under symbol of
"SPI"
* Discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares of
co for trading in substitution for ADSs, each representing 10
ordinary shares
