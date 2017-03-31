March 31 SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy Co Ltd. Signs a letter of intent with entrade Energiesysteme AG

* SPI Energy Co Ltd - LoI signed with Entrade allows SPI Japan to expand business opportunities in biomass energy power products and services

* SPI Energy Co - will also consider to extend cooperation of green power in other markets which we are operating such as Hawaii, other emerging markets