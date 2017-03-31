UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 SPI Energy Co Ltd
* SPI Energy Co Ltd. Signs a letter of intent with entrade Energiesysteme AG
* SPI Energy Co Ltd - LoI signed with Entrade allows SPI Japan to expand business opportunities in biomass energy power products and services
* SPI Energy Co - will also consider to extend cooperation of green power in other markets which we are operating such as Hawaii, other emerging markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.