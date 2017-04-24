BRIEF-Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
April 24 Spi Energy Co Ltd
* Signs share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc participating in Tiger Global Sp
* Entered into share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc which has agreed to purchase 80 million ordinary shares of company
* Has agreed to sell 80 million ordinary shares of company, at an aggregate purchase price of US$5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement