Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 SpiceJet Ltd
* Says SpiceJet joins hands with Lufthansa Systems to offer in-flight entertainment and e-commerce Source text: [SpiceJet, India's favourite budget airline is all set to now offer in-flight entertainment (IFE) and e-commerce, soon. SpiceJet has joined hands with Lufthansa Systems to equip its whole fleet with BoardConnect Portable offered by the latter. The new service will allow SpiceJet passengers to do shopping, stream movies, cricket and other content from select platforms offered by the airline.] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)