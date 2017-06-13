June 13 Spicejet Ltd

* Says SpiceJet launches its new retail venture, Spicestyle Source text - (SpiceJet, the country's favourite low-cost carrier has launched its new retail venture, SpiceStyle! In what could arguably turn out to be one of the most exciting retail ventures to hit the Indian markets in recent times, SpiceJet's new entity, SpiceStyle, promises to change the way people will shop for quality products at competitive prices.) Further company coverage: