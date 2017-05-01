BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
May 1 Spin Master Corp
* Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles and continued growth of games portfolio
* Sale did not include any of Marbles' retail assets
* A transition services agreement is currently in place and Marbles' employees will assist in a seamless transition
* Marbles' assets were sold through a bankruptcy court approved sale process and include all of marbles' proprietary and licensed games
* Scott Brown, Marbles co-founder and chief merchant, will be joining Spin Master Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION