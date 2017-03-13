March 13 Spin Master Corp:
* Spin Master reports robust Q4 and full year 2016 financial
results
* Qtrly revenue of US$338.4 million increased 30.9% from
us$258.4 million in Q4 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways, spin master expects
gross product sales growth in low teens in 2017 compared to 2016
* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways, gross product sales
is expected to be in 31%-33% range in first half of 2017
* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways and Toca Boca,
adjusted Ebitda margins in 2017 are expected to be consistent
with 2016
