July 3 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* Spineguard and Adin Dental Implant Systems Sign Worldwide Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Use of Dsg Technology in Dental Implantology

* SPINEGUARD AND ADIN HAVE IDENTIFIED THREE MAJOR DENTAL APPLICATIONS FOR DSG WITH AN ESTIMATED COMBINED POTENTIAL OF 8 MILLION DENTAL PROCEDURES