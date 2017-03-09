March 9 Laclede Gas Co:

* Spire and Laclede Gas finalize debt offerings

* Spire - finalized terms of private placements with institutional investors for Laclede Gas first mortgage bonds $170 million & spire senior unsecured notes $100 million

* Spire inc - companies intend to use net proceeds primarily to repay other debt as well as for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: