A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 26 Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Trading update
* For period 1 January 2017 to 25 May 2017 overall group trading is in line with expectations
* Group reiterates its full year 2017 guidance
* Recovery plan for Spire St Anthony's hospital remains on track with a return to profit expected during 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
June 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who are not undergoing surgery.