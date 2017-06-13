June 13 Spire Healthcare Group Plc:
* that Garry Watts, current executive chairman, has been
diagnosed with a medical condition and is currently undergoing
treatment
* As a result watts he may need some short periods out of
business over next several months
* Spire Healthcare - while watts will remain active and
engaged in company's activities, he has indicated to board his
decision to revert to his previous role as non-executive
chairman
* appointment of Simon Gordon, Spire's current chief
financial officer, as interim chief executive officer with
immediate effect
* post of chief financial officer, also on an interim
basis, will be taken by Andrew Goldsmith, who is currently
spire's head of finance
* formal process is underway to identify and appoint a
permanent chief executive officer. Process is expected to
include candidates from both inside and outside group
