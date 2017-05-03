BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 Spirent Communications Plc:
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to 106.4 million USD
* Year has started well with q1 trading ahead of same period last year
* Q1 revenue was up 4 per cent to $106.4 million and profit up $5.8 million to $7.6 million.
* Q1 order intake was broadly level in quarter compared to same period last year and reflects usual seasonality of business
* Ongoing trends of strong demand for networks & security testing offset continuing decline of connected devices testing for smartphones
* Q1 book to bill ratio for quarter was 85 (2016: 89)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes