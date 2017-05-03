BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc
* Says while pricing negotiations with Boeing have been constructive, they are taking longer-than-expected to close; says seeking a fair and equitable agreement
* Says there still a gap between Boeing and Spirit Aero on the 737 side as well as the 787 side, with respect to pricing negotiations
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results