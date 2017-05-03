BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc:
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results; meets commitments; reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $1.17
* Q1 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.67 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc- spirit's backlog at end of q1 of 2017 was approximately $46 billion
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenue $6.8 - $6.9 billion
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $450 million - $500 million
* Sees 2017 earnings per share $4.60 - $4.85
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.81, revenue view $6.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results