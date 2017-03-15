March 15 Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Estimates that its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) will be down 4 to 5 percent year over year

* Spirit Airlines Inc- "we believe revision is largely due to our underestimating impact related to easter holiday shift"

* Spirit Airlines Inc- continue to believe TRASM for Q2 will be positive year over year