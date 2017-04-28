April 28 Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Spirit airlines reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $591.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $593.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.51 excluding special items

* Says total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) for q1 2017 decreased 4.2 percent compared to same period last year

* Qtrly revenue passenger miles 5.61 billion , up 10.7 %

* Qtrly load factor 81.6 % versus 84.7 %

* Qtrly available seat miles 6.88 billion , up 14.9 %

* Spirit airlines inc says reported q1 cost per available seat mile, excluding special items and fuel of 5.62 cents, an increase of 0.5 percent

* Spirit Airlines- Fort Lauderdale airport event, winter storm helena together contributed 0.75 percentage points of decline y-o-y in q1 2017 trasm