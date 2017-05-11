May 11 Spirit Airlines Inc

* Reached agreement with air line pilots association, international to extend indefinitely temporary restraining order

* TRO will remain in effect until collective bargaining agreement is signed, ratified - SEC filing

* Extended temporary restraining order replaces need for co to seek a preliminary injunction in federal court - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r4DNmp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)