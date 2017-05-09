May 9 Spirit Airlines Inc:
* Spirit Airlines - on may 8, filed action for temporary
restraining order against air line pilots association,
international, certain other named defendants
* Spirit Airlines Inc - co believes it will ultimately reach
an agreement with its pilot union and will continue to work
toward that goal - sec filing
* Spirit Airlines - filed action for temporary restraining
order in order to address "improper activity" under Railway
Labor Act
* Spirit Airlines Inc - company and its pilots are in
process of federally-supervised mediation
