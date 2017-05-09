May 9 Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Spirit Airlines - on may 8, filed action for temporary restraining order against air line pilots association, international, certain other named defendants

* Spirit Airlines Inc - co believes it will ultimately reach an agreement with its pilot union and will continue to work toward that goal - sec filing

* Spirit Airlines - filed action for temporary restraining order in order to address "improper activity" under Railway Labor Act

* Spirit Airlines Inc - company and its pilots are in process of federally-supervised mediation