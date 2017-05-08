May 8 Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Spirit Airlines Inc says load factor for April 2017 was 83.6 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared to April 2016

* Spirit Airlines Inc says April revenue passenger miles 1.97 billion ,up 12.8 %

* Spirit Airlines Inc says April available seat miles 2.35 billion , up 12.9 %