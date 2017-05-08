BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Spirit Airlines Inc:
* Spirit Airlines Inc says load factor for April 2017 was 83.6 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared to April 2016
* Spirit Airlines Inc says April revenue passenger miles 1.97 billion ,up 12.8 %
* Spirit Airlines Inc says April available seat miles 2.35 billion , up 12.9 % Source text: (bit.ly/2q08euM) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.