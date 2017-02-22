Feb 22 Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.89 to $0.91

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

* Q4 FFO per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $173.4 million

* Company is reiterating its 2017 AFFO guidance range of $0.89 to $0.91 per share

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly AFFO was $0.21 per diluted share

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S