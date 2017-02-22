Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 22 Spirit Realty Capital Inc
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.89 to $0.91
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.21
* Q4 FFO per share $0.21
* Q4 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $173.4 million
* Company is reiterating its 2017 AFFO guidance range of $0.89 to $0.91 per share
* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly AFFO was $0.21 per diluted share
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.