* Splunk inc. Announces fiscal first quarter 2018 financial
results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.73
* Q1 revenue $242.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $233.9
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $1.195 billion
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $267 million to $269 million
* Splunk inc - qtrly total billings were $242.8 million, up
30% year-over-year
* Splunk inc - fiscal year 2018 total billings are
expected to be approximately $1.425 billion
* Fy2018 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $267.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
