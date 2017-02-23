Feb 23 Splunk Inc:

* Splunk Inc announces fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue $306.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $288.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $1.185 billion

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $231 million to $233 million

* Splunk inc says q4 license revenues were $190.5 million, up 35pct year-over-year

* Splunk Inc - fiscal Q1 2018 non-gaap operating margin is expected to be between negative 2pct and negative 4pct.

* Sees FY 2018 cloud revenues expected to be approximately $85 million

* FY 2018 non-gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 8pct

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $241.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S