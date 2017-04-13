UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Splunk Inc:
* Splunk Inc - Amy Chang had decided not to stand for re-election to board of directors - sec filing
* Splunk Inc - in connection with Chang's decision, board determined to reduce number of directors to 9 effective as of date of 2017 annual meeting Source text - bit.ly/2oEzkJj Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.