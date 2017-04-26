BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
April 26 Spok Holdings Inc:
* Spok reports 2017 first quarter operating results; software bookings and backlog increase, wireless trends improve
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $41.4 million versus $45.4 million
* Spok Holdings Inc - authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Spok Holdings Inc - declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share
* Spok Holdings Inc qtrly software bookings of $19.8 million, compared to $15.1 million in prior year quarter
* Spok Holdings Inc - software backlog totaled $40.6 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $38.3 million at december 31, 2016
* Spok Holdings Inc - intend to utilize our healthy balance sheet and ability to generate operating cash flow to fund new repurchase program
* Spok Holdings Inc - maintaining 2017 guidance range that we provided last quarter
* Spok Holdings Inc - expects 2017 total revenue to range from $161 million to $177 million
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results