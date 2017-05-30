BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 Sportech Plc:
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
* All conditions relating to sale of football pools have been satisfied
* Completion of transaction will occur before end of June 2017
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer