BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 2 SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :
* SELLS PLAYER HADI SACKO TO LEEDS UNITED FOR 2 MILLION EUROS
* DEAL INCLUDES POSSIBILITY OF RECEIVING FURTHER 1 MILLION EUROS FOR OBJECTIVES
* TO RECEIVE 20 PERCENT OF ADDED VALUE IN FUTURE TRANSFER OF PLAYER Source text: bit.ly/2qHvb5j Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
