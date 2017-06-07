BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 7 SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :
* TRANSFERS RUBEN SEMEDO TO VILLARREAL FOR 14 MILLION EUROS
* HOLDS RIGHT TO RECEIVE 20 PERCENT OF FUTURE TRANSFER OF PLAYER TO THIRD CLUB Source text: bit.ly/2rLRsQM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.