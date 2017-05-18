May 18 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc
* Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announces first
quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $156.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.9 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 6.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.14
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $189 million to $194 million
* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings - Entered into an amendment
to term loan agreement with lender which provides with
increased covenant flexibility.
* For fiscal year 2017, company is reiterating its
previously provided annual guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $192.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: