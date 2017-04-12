April 12 SPot Coffee (Canada) Ltd

* SPot Coffee provides an update on its franchise activities

* SPot Coffee (Canada) Ltd - Company's financial plan anticipates payment of all its outstanding debentures by summer of 2017

* SPot Coffee (Canada) - Financial plan anticipates attaining positive EBITDA corporate level-wise albeit already attaining positive EBITDA at café level