BRIEF-Pluristem Therapeutics says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
Says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
May 31 Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd
* Spot Coffee announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd qtrly same café sales increased by 5 percent
* Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd qtrly same café sales increased by 5 percent

* Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd qtrly net loss of $236,783, improved sales revenue for next three quarters of year anticipated
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto