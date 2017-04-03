Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Spotless Group Holdings Ltd
* Update on unsolicited takeover offer from Downer
* Board of spotless is currently undertaking a detailed review and evaluation of offer for shareholders
* Board reiterates that shareholders should take no action at this stage, and in assessing offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
