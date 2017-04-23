BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 24 Spotless Group Holdings Ltd-
* Spotless directors recommend shareholders reject dow offer
* Directors advise that they unanimously recommend that shareholders reject offer.
* Directors believe "offer is hostile, highly conditional and not certain to proceed" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes